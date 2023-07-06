Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $41,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $36.26 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

