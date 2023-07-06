Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $44,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average is $111.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

