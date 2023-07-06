Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after buying an additional 266,004 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,877,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.30.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $206.92 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

