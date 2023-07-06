Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $47,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Timken by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Timken by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 23.61%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.