Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $48,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 975.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in International Paper by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.