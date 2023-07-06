Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.87. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $1,029,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,861,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,352 shares of company stock worth $19,928,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.