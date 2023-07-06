Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $131.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.02. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.