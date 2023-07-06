Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,614 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.1 %

CFR stock opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard Willome John bought 2,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.66 per share, with a total value of $197,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

