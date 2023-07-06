Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after purchasing an additional 677,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

