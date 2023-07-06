Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Etsy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Etsy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Etsy by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Etsy by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 66,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.04.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.24 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.