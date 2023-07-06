Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

