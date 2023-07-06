Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 513.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,844,000 after acquiring an additional 340,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $149.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

