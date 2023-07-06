Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.09.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

