Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 107.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Webster Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Shares of WBS opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.