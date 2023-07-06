Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,365 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 533,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,032,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,859,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,320,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,207.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWL stock opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $879.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.95.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.