Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo Trading Down 5.4 %

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

