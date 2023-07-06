Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $195.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.43.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently -483.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total transaction of $95,105.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,332.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

