Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.25 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

