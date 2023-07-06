Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $105.25 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

