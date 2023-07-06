Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 84.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

MTCH opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

