Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,153 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,135,000 after buying an additional 721,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after acquiring an additional 345,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.55%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

