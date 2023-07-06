Reed Hastings Sells 23,415 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08.

On Monday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88.

Shares of NFLX opened at $445.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $450.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

