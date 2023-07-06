RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.