Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 13th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

RMCF opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $33.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

