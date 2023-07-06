Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 742 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FFBC opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.