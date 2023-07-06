Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ResMed by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in ResMed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock worth $7,010,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

NYSE RMD opened at $216.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.87 and a 200-day moving average of $218.87. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

