Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,980 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 265.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Knowles by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Knowles

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Down 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

NYSE:KN opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

