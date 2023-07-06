Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

ZBRA opened at $292.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

