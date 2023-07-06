Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VeriSign by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $222.45 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,720,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,720,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,814. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

