Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 216 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 380.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in RB Global by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Down 0.8 %

RBA stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. OTR Global raised RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

