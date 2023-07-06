Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

