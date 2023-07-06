Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 13.9% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,107,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,107,818.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 801,986 shares of company stock worth $168,188,162. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

