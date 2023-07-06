ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 26.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544 over the last 90 days. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $41.49 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

