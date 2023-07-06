Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Expands By 29.7%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

BFH stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $173,979.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,942,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,993,637.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

