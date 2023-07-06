Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.80.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 606,673 shares of company stock valued at $107,021,001 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $172.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

