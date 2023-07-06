SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

