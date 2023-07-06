State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,436.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilysys Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

