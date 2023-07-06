State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNM opened at $47.97 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

