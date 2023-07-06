State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.14 Million Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $110.43 and a 1 year high of $183.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNN. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Lindsay Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.