State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after acquiring an additional 376,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,986,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,240,000 after buying an additional 305,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,479,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,289,000 after buying an additional 194,462 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 1.4 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

