State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,806,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 148,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares in the company, valued at $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,458,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $455,400 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGT Innovations Stock Down 3.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGTI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.80. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.