State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 178 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $100,174.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,451,093.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $100,174.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,451,093.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $110,761.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,381 shares of company stock worth $1,431,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.