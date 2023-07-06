State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 999 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

