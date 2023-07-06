Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

