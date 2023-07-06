Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 397 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $423.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

