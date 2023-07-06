Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $70.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.