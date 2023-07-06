TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.91. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.