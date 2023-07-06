The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $790.29

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 790.29 ($10.03) and traded as low as GBX 731 ($9.28). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 734 ($9.32), with a volume of 46,511 shares trading hands.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £540.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 790.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 824.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In related news, insider Victoria Sant purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £3,236 ($4,107.12). In other The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Victoria Sant bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £3,236 ($4,107.12). Also, insider Penelope Anne Freer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 799 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £7,990 ($10,140.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $1,936,600 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

