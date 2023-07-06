The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

