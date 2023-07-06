The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock worth $5,378,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 517.93, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

